Police asking for help in the weekend shooting at an Illinois football game

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Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects from the Sunday night football game in Madison, Illinois.

Gunfire broke out after a little league football game at Madison Senior High School late Sunday night. One adult was killed and three others were injured.

The FBI Springfield office recently shared a Q-R code online and is asking anyone who was at the game to upload photos or videos taken before, during, or after the shooting.

The Major Case Squad said their investigators are currently working over 50 leads. They say any images help and something captured in the background may provide "value information" to investigators.

