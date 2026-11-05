New GLP-1 guidance before and after pregnancy

Doctors are out with some formal guidance on GLP-1 use before, during and after pregnancy.

If you're using a GLP-1 medication, the guidance recommends stopping it one to two months before trying to conceive -- because it takes that long to clear the body. And then to avoid using it during pregnancy.

As for breastfeeding and GLP-1 use, ABC News Medical Contributor Dr. Darian Sutton says, "Ideally they say to avoid them for the first month of the baby's life. Now, after that they can be considered, but only after talking to a doctor about the risks and the benefits. An important note here, oral GLP-1 medications, this is rising in popularity, they recommend to avoid it during the entirety of breastfeeding. The concern there is there's an additional ingredient that might affect absorption."

A recent study found GLP-1 use is growing among pregnant women and new moms -- so the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists believed formal guidance on the matter was needed.