    St. Louis Development Corporation's new transparency efforts

    By Sean Malone,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtUJx_0wKEyGXX00

    ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - The St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC) released a transparency portal to reveal more information about their troubled North City Grant program.

    The portal contains hundreds of PDFs of applications from businesses and organizations attempting to obtain some of the millions in grant money available. The portal is a Google Drive, with hundreds of application PDFs and a Google Sheet, showing which organizations were conditionally awarded what grants and for how much money.

    The portal aims to provide information about the North City Grant program, which has come under fire for potentially awarding money to businesses that either do not exist or potentially used fake addresses.

    SLDC CEO Neal Richardson says much of the confusion is in regards to what they meant by conditional award.

    "We could have more clearly defined what a conditional award is versus a final funding award to a business and then the compliance component that comes with that business once they have actually received or have been awarded the funds themselves," said Richardson.

    Yet some pages include missing information, including boxes where short essays were to be written being completely blank.

    KMOX spoke with SLDC about some applications missing pages. Lorna Alexander, the SLDC VP of program compliance, explained the pages that included info such as how the requested funds would be spent were excluded because many of the applications did not receive anywhere close to what they requested.

    "The requested amounts were so huge and out of line in the funds we had available," said Alexander. "For instance, in the $6 million, we received $200 million in requests. So we had to come up with a methodology as to how to be as fair and equitable as possible."

    Alexander says this made the pages about how the requested money would be spent irrelevant.

    "There are budget pages that say 'these are our line items of eligible expenses'", said Alexander. "So that's more shrew to how they will spend the money."

    There were pages where boxes meant for applicants to write a short essay, between 150 and 250 words, about the business or organization's function. Numerous applications showed these boxes was blank. Alexander says these were not redactions, but rather left blank by the applicants. Alexander says they only redacted one thing.

    "The only information we redacted was social security numbers," said Alexander. "That's the only information, not EIN numbers, none of the business information on those pages were redacted unless they submitted a social security number."

    SLDC Senior Vice President Lance Knuckles says information about what funds those organizations did receive will be utilized will become public when the grant agreement is executed.

    Richardson emphasized no checks have been cut yet and won't until the business has been fully vetted and determined to be eligible.

    SLDC said that information would become public once the organizations were fully vetted and entered into a grant agreement with SLDC.

