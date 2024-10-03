Urban Harvest, which has 6 farms in City of St. Louis, wins federal prize for its work

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - A group that started as a downtown community garden and evolved into a local food system has won a federal prize for its work.

Urban Harvest has been named a phase two winner in the Environmental Justice Community Innovator Challenge from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Urban Harvest Executive Director Katie Houck says over the past decade they've grown more than 45,000 pounds of fresh produce, delivered free to low-income, low-access communities.

"Our farms and gardens offer more than just healthy foods," said Houck on 'Total Information A.M'. "They're transforming former industrial sites to protective growing spaces and offering a solution to climate change."

"They're a community space that brings neighbors together and forges those bonds of community."

Urban Harvest, which was established as a non-profit in 2011, has six farms in the City of St. Louis. The group's goals have been to grow foods for communities that lack access to fresh produce.