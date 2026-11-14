Several area roadways will be impacted by work conducted by the Missouri Department of Transportation this week.

Various road closures are scheduled on Lafayette County Route Z between Golden Belt Road and McDaniel Road for brush cutting work from Monday until Friday. The closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. In Johnson County, crews are completing ditch work on Missouri Route 58 between Route F and Southwest 601 Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. A flagging operation will be in effect on Tuesday.

MoDOT will also complete pavement repair work on Main Street (Missouri Route 87) between Elm Street and Sycamore Street in Boonville on Tuesday and Wednesday. One lane of the roadway will remain open and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.

All work is weather permitting.