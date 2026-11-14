Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident reported on U.S. Highway 50 and Rissler Road near Sedalia on Friday, November 13.

A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Sedalia woman turned left into the path of a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old Kansas City woman, striking the vehicle head-on at 6:43 p.m. Troopers report the Kansas City woman was stationary at a stop sign prior to the crash.

The Sedalia driver and a 25-year-old passenger in the vehicle sustained serious injuries in the accident. Two juveniles in the Sedalia vehicle, ages four and one, had minor injuries in the crash. The driver from Kansas City also had minor injuries. All five were transported to area hospitals for treatment.