The Carrollton R-7 Board of Education approved a proposal for geotechnical and construction-related testing during its meeting on Tuesday, November 10.

The district is planning to complete several improvement projects, including an addition to its middle school and traffic improvements on 10th Street near campus. Superintendent Dr. Tinna Croy says the district has to complete a lot of work and testing behind the scenes before starting with any construction on these projects.

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Croy says the board approved a proposal from Kruger Technologies totaling $10,000 Tuesday evening. She notes that Kruger is providing the district with geotechnical engineering and foundation testing.

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Croy says Kruger plans to get started next week.

Carrollton’s School Board will next meet on Tuesday, December 8.