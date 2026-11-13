An Armstrong man and teacher with the New Franklin R-1 School District has been charged with numerous felonies after being accused of sexually abusing one of his students.

Court records indicate that 25-year-old Jacob Bean has been charged with five counts of sexual contact with a student, three counts of statutory rape in the second degree, two counts of statutory sodomy in the second degree, and one felony count of enticement or attempted enticement of a child. No bond has been allowed. A probable cause statement has not been filed at this time.

The New Franklin R-1 School District issued a statement about the situation, stating that they quote; “responded immediately, took appropriate action, removed the employee from the school setting, and cooperated with law enforcement and the Missouri Children’s Division in their investigations.”

Court arrangements for the case have not been released at this time. The statement issued by the school district is available below.