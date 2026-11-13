The Odessa Board of Aldermen approved the first reading of a bill amending a chapter of the City’s Code of Ordinances during its meeting on Monday, November 9.

The amendment would establish an article in the code creating guidelines for downtown streetscape and sidewalk use. The ordinance allows businesses to utilize adjacent sidewalks for temporary activities without obtaining a permit or paying a fee, provided accessibility and safety requirements are maintained. The City says the overall intent is not to restrict the use of downtown sidewalks, but to establish reasonable expectations that balance pedestrian access, business activity, and the protection of the City’s investment. Board members voted to postpone the second reading of the ordinance until its next scheduled meeting to allow additional time for comments and feedback from residents.

The board also approved a bill calling for a General Election for the City of Odessa on April 6, 2027. The board has three seats set to expire next April, including Karla Polson in Ward 1, Mike Plachte in Ward 2, and Rachel Wrenn in Ward 3. Filing begins December 15 and ends on January 5. All candidates must file in person with the City Clerk.

The board’s next meeting will be held Monday, November 23.