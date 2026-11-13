The Fayette Board of Aldermen authorized the purchase of a replacement blower for the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Aldermen approved the purchase at their meeting Tuesday, Nov. 10. City administrator Deanna Cooper says the blower is one of three that need to stay in operation to maintain compliance with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

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Cooper says Blower Number Two has begun to fail and is at the end of its life span.

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In other business from Tuesday, aldermen gave first reading to an ordinance updating procedures for cancelling and rescheduling board meetings.

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Aldermen also gave first reading to the ordinance formally calling the April 6, 2027 municipal election in the city. Both ordinances are expected to have their second reading Nov. 24.