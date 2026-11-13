A Huntsville man who had been facing a litany of theft charges has admitted guilt to two of them.

As part of a plea deal with Randolph County prosecutors, 29-year-old Brennan Todd Kitchen pleaded guilty Thursday, Nov. 12 to the charges of stealing a Ford Mustang in December 2025 and burglarizing a home in the county a month later. Prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining charges in the two cases, as well as three concurrent cases. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office had accused Kitchen of committing a string of thefts last December, including multiple vehicles, hunting equipment, a leaf blower and chainsaw. Deputies say that a month later, Kitchen allegedly entered a victim’s residence and then their unlocked pickup, stealing various tools and equipment totaling more than $400. Kitchen was then accused of leaving the residence in the victim’s side-by-side, before crashing and abandoning it on a hillside.

Kitchen is due for sentencing in Randolph County Circuit Court the morning of Jan. 27. The sentencing is scheduled to coincide with a plea or trial setting on a felony charge of sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15 that prosecutors say occurred in April 2025.