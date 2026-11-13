A member of the Slater High School Class of 1987 will become the 49th Governor of Kansas.

The Associated Press and major media outlets projected late Thursday, Nov. 12 that Cindy Holscher would win the race for governor. Holscher is a Slater native and the daughter of Archie and Wanita Blumhorst. She was active in 4-H, the Slater FFA chapter, and participated in debate. In her candidate profile interview with Kansas Farm Bureau, Holscher said that her first competitive speech was about the depletion of the Ogalalla Aquifer in Western Kansas. She would go on to graduate from the University of Missouri in 1992 before moving to Kansas, where she would hold management positions at Sprint. Holscher also stepped in as a substitute teacher at her children’s school and volunteered for the PTA before entering politics.

Holscher, a Democrat who has represented Overland Park in the Kansas State Senate since 2020, defeated Republican Ty Masterson by 7644 votes out of the 1,094,842 cast, according to unofficial results from the Kansas Secretary of State’s office. She will keep Cedar Crest, the Kansas governor’s house in Democrat hands, and succeed Laura Kelly when she’s sworn in Jan. 19. Holscher will become the fourth woman to serve as governor of Kansas, and the first Saline County native to become a state’s governor since John Sappington Marmaduke was elected governor of Missouri in 1884.