Two Warrensburg residents suffered serious injury after their pickup overturned along a Johnson County highway Thursday, Nov. 12.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash along U.S. Route 50 just east of Devasher Road just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Troopers say a 50-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the pickup that was heading east on Route 50 when the truck went into the median and overturned. She and a 38-year-old passenger both suffered serious injury. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, while her passenger was flown to a Kansas City area hospital.