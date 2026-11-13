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Warrensburg
WARRENSBURG RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN CRASH ALONG U.S. 50
By airstaff,8 days ago
Two Warrensburg residents suffered serious injury after their pickup overturned along a Johnson County highway Thursday, Nov. 12.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash along U.S. Route 50 just east of Devasher Road just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Troopers say a 50-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the pickup that was heading east on Route 50 when the truck went into the median and overturned. She and a 38-year-old passenger both suffered serious injury. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, while her passenger was flown to a Kansas City area hospital.