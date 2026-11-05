CONCORDIA ALDERMEN SCHEDULES SPECIAL MEETINGS TO INTERVIEW CITY CLERK CANDIDATES

The Concordia Board of Aldermen will hold special meetings later this month to interview candidates wishing to become the next City Clerk.

The city previously terminated the employment of former City Clerk Rosalind Richter in October. Richter held the position since 2021. City Administrator Dale Klussman says the board scheduled the special meetings for November 17-18 following a closed session at their regular meeting Monday evening.

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Following the interview process, Aldermen will appoint one of the candidates to fill the vacancy.