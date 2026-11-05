MARSHALL POLICE WARN RESIDENTS OF RENTAL PROPERTY SCAMS

The Marshall Police Department is warning residents to be cautious of rental property scams circulating through social media and online marketplaces.

The department says scammers are advertising homes and apartments for rent that they do not own or have authorization to rent. These fraudulent listings often use photographs and descriptions taken from legitimate real estate advertisements. The goal is to convince unsuspecting renters to send money for a property they may never be able to occupy. The scam involves individuals posing as landlords requesting an application fee, security deposit, or first month’s rent before allowing the prospective renter to view the property. Payment is requested through mobile payment services such as Chime, Cash App, Venmo, or Zelle. Once payment is received, the supposed landlord may demand additional fees, stop responding, or disappear entirely.

Marshall Police encourage residents to watch for several warning signs, including if the advertised rental price seems too good to be true, if the landlord cannot provide proof that they own or are authorized to rent the property, if the landlord refuses to meet in person or provide a legitimate property showing, or if you are asked to send money to an unfamiliar individual through a mobile payment application.

Residents should always verify the identity of the landlord or property management company and independently confirm that the property is legitimately available for rent. Interested renters should also never send money based solely on photographs, text messages, or promises made online and be cautious of requests for advance payments, especially when you have not verified the property or the person collecting the money.

Anyone who believes they might have been scammed should contact their financial institution or payment service immediately to report the transaction. Save all messages, advertisements, payment confirmations, and other communications. You may also report suspected fraud to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov and contact your local law enforcement agency.