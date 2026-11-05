HARDEMAN R-10 PTO HOSTING FALL DINNER THIS WEEKEND

The Hardeman R-10 PTO is hosting its annual Fall Dinner fundraiser on Saturday, November 7.

The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the school building in Hardeman. PTO member Karson Sims says Saturday’s menu includes pulled pork, a limited amount of spiral ham, a dessert, and a drink.

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Sims says the dinner will also include a silent auction, live auction, and several raffles.

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The cash raffle includes prizes of $1000, $500, and $250. The live auction begins at 5:30 p.m. Sims says the PTO will use all the proceeds from the event to support the school and its students.

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Meal tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Tickets can be purchased at the door.