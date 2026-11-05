MOBERLY CITY COUNCIL AUTHORIZES REVENUE BONDS TO COMPLETE WATER MAIN WORK

The Moberly City Council approved an ordinance to authorize waterworks and sewerage system revenue bonds to complete work water main work on Logan Street during its meeting on Monday, November 2.

The council authorized an amount not to exceed $514,000 of Revenue Bond Series 2026 to replace approximately 15,000 feet of cast iron water main on Logan Street and surrounding streets. Community Relations Manager Scott McGarvey says the City first approved a $18 million bond five years ago to work with the State Revolving Fund on infrastructure projects like this one.

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The project will be funded through a low-interest loan from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and a grant.

The council also approved a cooperation agreement with the City, Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce, Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation, and Randolph County for Placer.ai services. McGarvey says Placer.ai helps the entities track population data for each of its events.

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The service also provides demographic, consumer, and location data, including information regarding foot traffic, visitor locations, customer demographics, where visitors are coming from and going to, and other information that can assist in evaluating tourism and economic activity in the region. Each of the four entities will help contribute to the $10,000 cost of the agreement, with the Chamber of Commerce contributing $4,000 and the other three contributing $2,000.

The Council’s next meeting is set for Monday, November 16.