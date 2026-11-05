SEDALIA POSTPONES RENEWAL OF CONTRACT WITH FLOCK SAFETY

The Sedalia City Council says they want a public presentation from the police department before going forward with their request to renew a contract with Flock Safety.

The council voted Monday, Nov. 2 to postpone renewing the agreement that was first adopted in 2024. Second ward councilwoman Tina Boggess made the motion, asking city staff to find a date when the council can have a special meeting to discuss the issue and field public input. City administrator Matthew Wirt says that meeting would include a presentation from police chief David Woolery.

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Woolery addressed the council during Monday’s discussion, saying that the new contract complies with Governor Mike Kehoe’s executive order from September intended to safeguard how data from the cameras are collected and used. In particular, Woolery stressed that only specially trained officers have access to information collected by the system. He added all searches must have a case number attached to them, and that the search logs are audited weekly. A date for the meeting has not yet been set.

Separately, the council and Sedalia Police recognized Detective Mark Cherry on his retirement. Wirt says Cherry accomplished much in his 12 years of service with the department.

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The council also authorized repairs to Fire Engine One totaling $17,247.48, after the truck struck an object as it tried to back into the Central Fire Station. Repairs were also approved to the sanitation building after a vehicle without insurance hit the building, causing $16,225 of damage.