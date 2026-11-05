TWO-VEHICLE CRASH OUTSIDE ENTRANCE TO MARSHALL RETAILER

A two-vehicle collision near Walmart in Marshall on Wednesday, Nov. 4 resulted in one person going to a local hospital for evaluation.

Marshall Police report that they along with Marshall Fire and Saline County Ambulance responded around 12:30 p.m. to the crash along Cherokee Drive. Officers say that a Chevrolet Trax and Honda had collided near the entrance to Walmart. A passenger in the Trax reported injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. No other injuries were reported, and the Trax was towed from the scene.