U.S. 50 SAFETY MEETINGS PLANNED FOR LA MONTE, KNOB NOSTER

The Missouri Department of Transportation has two public meetings scheduled in mid-November as part of their safety study along U.S. Route 50.

MoDOT will gather feedback on potential safety and traffic improvements along the highway, with the meetings in La Monte and Knob Noster focused on the stretch between Warrensburg and Sedalia. The department will accept feedback Thursday, Nov. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at La Monte Elementary School, followed by a session Monday, Nov. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Knob Noster High School. Both meetings will be an open house meeting with no formal presentation, with displays and exhibits available. Those displays will also be available on MoDOT’s website, along with an opportunity to comment.

Next week’s meetings are the latest in a series of meetings along U.S. Route 50 in western Missouri focused on potential improvements along the corridor. Residents unable to attend Wednesday’s meeting in Lone Jack, which focused on improvements in eastern Jackson County, can now comment online until Nov. 30.