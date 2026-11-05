MARSHALL WOMAN AMONG TWO FATALITIES REPORTED FROM I-64 CRASH

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Marshall woman traveling the wrong way on a St Louis interstate was among two people killed Wednesday, Nov. 4 in a three-vehicle crash.

According to the patrol’s report, the 25-year-old woman was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 about a mile east of the intersection with Interstate 270. Troopers say that at around 9:30 p.m., the woman’s vehicle struck the front of another vehicle driven by a 30-year-old Saint Louis man. The collision sent the St Louis vehicle into the path of a third vehicle. Both the drivers from Marshall and St Louis were pronounced dead at the scene. The third vehicle had minor damage, and its driver from St Charles had no reported injuries.

Per a Missouri State Highway Patrol policy established in November 2024, names of the drivers were withheld from public release.