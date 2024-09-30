SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH DRUG TRAFFICKING

Pettis County authorities arrested a Sedalia man for two drug-related felonies during the early morning hours of Monday, September 30.

According to a probable cause statement, a Pettis County deputy observed a vehicle without its headlights on driving on U.S. Highway 50 in the city limits of Sedalia. The deputy followed the vehicle, which pulled into a driveway on Crescent Drive before the deputy could turn on his emergency lights.

The deputy made contact with the driver and the passenger in the vehicle, who did not live at the residence they pulled into. Authorities identified the passenger as Evan Bankovich, and noticed him try to hide a small plastic baggie on the ground as he exited the vehicle. Deputies tested the contents in the bag, which tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, with the. exceeding the statutory amount for trafficking.

Bankovich was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail.

Bankovich has been charged with felonies for trafficking drugs in the second degree and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. No hearings have been set at this time.