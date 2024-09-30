Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KMMO News

    SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH DRUG TRAFFICKING

    By airstaff,

    2 days ago

    Pettis County authorities arrested a Sedalia man for two drug-related felonies during the early morning hours of Monday, September 30.

    According to a probable cause statement, a Pettis County deputy observed a vehicle without its headlights on driving on U.S. Highway 50 in the city limits of Sedalia. The deputy followed the vehicle, which pulled into a driveway on Crescent Drive before the deputy could turn on his emergency lights.

    The deputy made contact with the driver and the passenger in the vehicle, who did not live at the residence they pulled into. Authorities identified the passenger as Evan Bankovich, and noticed him try to hide a small plastic baggie on the ground as he exited the vehicle. Deputies tested the contents in the bag, which tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, with the. exceeding the statutory amount for trafficking.

    Bankovich was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail.

    Bankovich has been charged with felonies for trafficking drugs in the second degree and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. No hearings have been set at this time.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Kristina Blakely
    1d ago
    How is this guy still out on the streets?? He was the one that robbed the Casey's in LaMonte by gun point in 2017. He has also been arrested & convicted of several other robberies & drug charges.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    9-Month-Old In Critical Condition After Mom’s Boyfriend Bear Hugs Baby
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    'I had to do it': Teen who 'has never been violent' hands rifle to mom and walks away after putting bullet in dad's head, police say
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Largest Handmade Gift Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Craft Market With 65+ Vendors
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida12 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Two Arrested for Stealing Firearm from the Dead in Tunica County Wreck
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    CANADIAN CYCLISTS CROSS MID-MISSOURI TO RAISE FUNDS IN FIGHT AGAINST CANCER
    KMMO News13 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Investigation Underway: Fatal Denton House Fire Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute9 hours ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy