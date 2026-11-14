JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A dog died in a Jefferson City house fire Saturday morning, according to Cole County Fire Protection District Steve Barnes.

An ABC 17 News reporter arrived on scene at the 2700 block of Renns Lake Drive around 10 a.m. Smoke could be seen rising from the roof of a home on a hill.

The fire was contained around 10:15 a.m., Barnes said.

The reporter saw at least two Cole County ambulances and two Cole County sheriff's vehicles.

Barnes confirmed around 10:50 a.m. that no one was home when the fire started, but a dog was found dead inside.

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