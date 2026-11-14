COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A ninth person was arrested Friday in connection with a downtown Columbia shooting early Halloween morning, according to a Columbia Police Department press release.

The Columbia Police Department arrested 37-year-old Jeramey Thompson on suspicion of several crimes, including assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Thompson is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.

Around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 31, CPD responded to a shooting on Walnut and Eighth Streets. Police found a 36-year-old woman who was shot in the back and had life-threatening injuries. CPD later said the victim was reported stable.

ABC 17 News has reached out to police for an update on her condition.

CPD said Thompson was identified after his photo was released at a press conference a week after the incident.

Seven other adults and a juvenile were taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Those suspects are:

Iseah Jackson, 23, of Columbia, charged in federal court with being a felon with a gun;

Demarquen Allen, 28, of Columbia, charged in state court with unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting and armed criminal action;

Kelvin Clark, 22, of Columbia, charged in state court with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting;

Demarkus Cain Jr., 25, of Columbia, arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting and shooting at or from a vehicle;

De'Koryon White, 23, of Columbia, charged in state court with armed criminal action, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting;

Treyvale Cain-Raybon, 21, of Columbia, charged in federal court with being a felon with a gun or ammunition;

Detravion Coats, 21, of Columbia, charged in federal court with illegal gun or ammunition possession;

A 16-year-old boy, of Columbia, detained on suspicion of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting and shooting at or from a vehicle.

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