COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Regional Airport canceled four flights originally scheduled to take off early Saturday morning, but 30 other flights remained scheduled through Sunday.

COU's first scheduled American Airlines flight took off to Chicago around 6:15 a.m.

Two other flights made it out later on Saturday, an American Airlines flight to Dallas/Fort Worth, at 5:11 p.m., and another American Airlines flight to Chicago at 6:26 p.m.

Canceled flights out of COU include:

American Airlines to Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas at 6:47 a.m.

American Airlines to Charlotte, North Carolina at 7:27 a.m.

United Airlines to Denver, Colorado at 9:01 a.m.

American Airlines to Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas at 2 p.m.

The cancellations followed a ground stop that lasted over four hours Friday, starting in the afternoon and ending in the evening. The ground stop required all flights at airports around the country to remain on the ground after a failure in the air traffic control system, according to ABC News.

Thousands of flights were canceled Friday night across the nation, including some at COU, which airport director Mike Parks said would continue Saturday. While most flights are scheduled to take off as normal, four were marked 'canceled' on the COU website. ABC 17 News is working to confirm whether the cancelations are connected to Friday's ground stop.

An 11:35 a.m. American Airlines canceled an 11:35 a.m. flight from Dallas/Fort Worth to COU.

All other arriving flights are all marked as scheduled.

Willie Bowman is a passenger who is trying to go home to Florida, but due to the disturbances in flights, he now has to wait overnight at the Columbia airport after already spending the night in the Dallas/Fort Worth airport.



They had that delay of all flights nationwide, so I stayed in Dallas, slept on two floors because all hotels were taken, slept on the floor, and yeah, that sucked," Bowman said.

COU is a small airport with only three terminals and a vending machine for food options. Bowman said the airport lacks resources for passengers like him who have to stay overnight.



"There is nothing here to eat, there's nothing here, this airport, this a sad airport," Bowman said. "They've got a little machine here, they have potato chips and water and a soda, so I got... it's a quarter to seven, 10 hours I'm gonna sit here."

Another concern that Bowman and other passengers ABC 17 spoke with said the 'Rent-a-Car' shop closed at noon, giving passengers no ability to rent transportation.

"I had my rent-a-car... well, the rent-a-car closes at noon," Bowman said. "Who closes at noon on a Saturday, so I'm stuck in the airport."

ABC 17 News spoke with a group of travelers on the early-morning Dallas/Fort Worth flight that was canceled. The group's final destination was New Orleans, to board a cruise.

The travelers told ABC 17 News that American Airlines could not get them on a flight that would arrive in time for their cruise departure. The group decided to rent a car and drive the 12 hours to New Orleans. The group said they had been on the phone with American Airlines for an hour and a half at that point to ensure they would be reimbursed for their flights, but had not spoken to a representative yet.

The St. Louis Lambert International Airport has a significant number of flights either canceled or delayed. Some flights that were scheduled to head out to various destinations Friday night, during or shortly after the ground stop, are now scheduled to take off Saturday morning.

The Kansas City International Airport also has cancellations of departing flights. Morning flights had the most cancellations.

Check back for updates.

The post Some Columbia Regional Airport flights canceled Saturday after nationwide ground stop lifts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.