COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night on Highway 50 in Pettis County at Rissler Road, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report says a 2018 Ford Focus – driven by a 41-year-old Kansas City woman – was stopped at a stop sign when a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu – driven by a 22-year-old Sedalia woman – turned into its path and hit the Ford head-on.

The driver of the Ford had minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Medical Center, according to the report.

The driver of the Chevy and a 25-year-old man who was a passenger had serious injuries, the report says. Two children – girls aged 1 and 4 years old – had minor injuries. The man and the two girls were taken to Bothwell Medical Center while the woman was taken to University Hospital, the report says.

It is not known if the 22-year-old Sedalia woman wore a seatbelt, but everyone else in the crash was using a safety device, according to the report.

Both vehicles were totaled.

MSHP reports do not name those involved in crashes.

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