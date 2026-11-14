COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Travelers are boarding a flight at Columbia Regional Airport after a nationwide ground order was lifted.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced during a livestreamed press conference that a nationwide ground order that was issued earlier in the day was lifted.

Columbia Regional Airport shared on its social media at 7:50 p.m. that flights are expected to resume soon after the grounding order was lifted.

“However, due to the extended ground stop, travelers may experience continued delays or schedule changes,” the post says. “Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airline for the latest flight information and plan for potential disruptions as operations return to normal.”

An ABC 17 News reporter at the airport saw passengers boarding an Allegiant Airline flight at 8 p.m. that was originally slated to depart at 5 p.m.

A Columbia Regional Airport employee also confirmed with ABC 17 News that all remaining departures from COU will remain cancelled, with flights expected to continue Saturday morning.

ABC 17 News spoke with several passengers who experienced delayed or cancelled flights. Allegiant passenger Kylea Hoover was initially scheduled for the 5 p.m. Allegiant flight to the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

"We're trying to find a sprinter van, so, yeah, trying to drive down there, maybe," Hoover said.

American Airlines passenger Gabe Iwanicki was scheduled for a flight to Chicago around 5 p.m., but he later rescheduled his flight.

I got to get through pre-check. And then all of a sudden I realized, Oh, wow, all the flights have been grounded for the day," Iwanicki said. "I got my flight changed to tomorrow morning. So right now I'm just trying to find a ride home to get back to where I need to be."

Duffy blamed aging infrastructure and technology for the communications outage that led to the Federal Aviation Administration to issue the ground order earlier in the day.

An American Airlines flight from Chicago is expected to arrive Friday evening with the airport expected to hold the airplane overnight for morning travel.

Check back for updates.

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