COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Warrenton Police Department shared on its social media on Friday that a student accused of stabbing a Black Hawk Middle School teacher and two classmates on Thursday was the subject of a prior investigation.

“Since the incident, information has circulated on social media alleging that the juvenile suspect previously brought a firearm to school and that appropriate action was not taken. We understand the seriousness of these allegations and believe it is important to provide clarification based on information obtained during the ongoing investigation,” the post says.

The post states an allegation was reported to the school’s resource officer and a search occurred of the student’s belong and residence. The suspect’s mother told police no guns were in the home then or now.

“In response to the allegation, school officials implemented additional precautionary measures intended to address the reported concern and promote student safety. The investigation has confirmed that the initial allegation was addressed by law enforcement and that a safety protocol was subsequently established by school officials,” the post says. “At this stage of the investigation, there has been no confirmation that the juvenile previously possessed or brought a firearm onto school property.”

A teacher and two students were stabbed Thursday morning by a student who showed up late to class, authorities told ABC 17 News.

One of the students who were attacked is the son of Superintendent Gregg Klinginsmith. The suspect student was taken into custody. One of the stabbed students was flown to a hospital with serious injuries, but all of the victims were describes as stable on Thursday evening.

The post Police: Student accused in Warrenton stabbing was subject of prior unfounded weapons allegation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.