COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The woman who fell to her death earlier this week at Pinnacles Park in Boone County has been identified as a firefighter from Independence.

Sarah Longest fell 50 feet at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. She was not responsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. An acquaintance and a witness were at the scene, but the Boone County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement on Tuesday that “there is no reason at this time to believe the female’s fall and subsequent death was anything other than a tragic accident.”

Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesman Brian Leer confirmed on Friday that Longest was the victim in the accident.

The Independence Fire Department wrote on its social media that Longest was a HAZMAT technician, was a member of the peer support team and served as a good a welfare trustee for the fire department’s union.

“Sarah’s commitment to serving others extended beyond responding to emergencies,” the post says. “Through her involvement in the department and union, she demonstrated a dedication to supporting those who served alongside her. We extend our deepest condolences to Sarah’s family, friends, fellow firefighters and all who knew and loved her.”

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