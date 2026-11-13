COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights around the country on Friday afternoon, but athletic events involving the University of Missouri have not been affected as of yet.

The FAA stated it was grounding all flights “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote on his social media that “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers” is the cause for the grounding.

MU is involved in several athletic events this weekend both on the road and at home.

MU Athletics spokesman Dave Matter told ABC 17 News in an email that the Mizzou football team has already arrived in Georgia for its game tomorrow against the Bulldogs.

The men’s basketball team is scheduled to leave Saturday for a game in Chicago against Marquette.

Matter also stated the women’s volleyball team – which plays at Oklahoma on Friday night and at Arkansas on Sunday – traveled down south by bus and will not be affected by any flight changes.

The wrestling team hosts a tournament on Saturday against Purdue, Oregon State, Little Rock, South Dakota State and Morgan State.

Matter stated the department is still gathering information on the status of other team travel plans.

Flights at Columbia Regional Airport are affected and Director Mike Parks directed passengers to stay updated through their airline. Flights were delayed Friday evening.

Duffy stated during a livestreamed press conference at 7:40 p.m. that the government has reopened the airspace.

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