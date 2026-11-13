COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Holts Summit man is in jail after authorities claim he raped a family member in 2021.

Brandon Michael Murray, 32, is charged in Callaway County with first-degree rape and incest. He is being held at the Callaway County Jail without bond. A court date has not been set.

The probable cause statement says the victim reported a sexual assault by Murray to law enforcement on Sept. 21 that allegedly occurred in May or June 2021 while they were a child.

The statement claims the underage victim was smoking marijuana with Murray when the victim “saw something in change in Murray's eyes.” He then held the victim down and sexually assaulted them, the statement says.

Murray allegedly denied having any sexual contact with the victim when he was questioned by law enforcement on Thursday, the statement says. He then allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim but denied raping them, the statement says.

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