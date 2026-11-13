COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Missouri’s November firearms deer season opens Saturday with a new antlered-deer limit for most nonresident hunters, as state data shows the number of out-of-state hunters has more than doubled over the past two decades.

The Missouri Department of Conservation estimates about 42,000 out-of-state deer hunters participated in Missouri’s 2025 season. They accounted for about 9% of the state’s nearly 475,000 deer hunters.

About 20 years ago, approximately 20,000 nonresident deer hunters came to Missouri, accounting for about 4% of the state’s total.

Under the 2026 regulations, hunters using regular nonresident archery or firearms any-deer permits may take one antlered deer across the archery and firearms seasons combined. The previous limit was two.

Qualifying out-of-state landowners may still take two antlered deer across those seasons. Their landowner permits may only be used on their qualifying property. If they hunt elsewhere using regular nonresident permits, the one-antlered-deer limit applies.

Missouri residents may take two antlered deer during the archery and firearms seasons combined, although only one may be taken during the firearms portions.

MDC said some resident hunters have expressed concerns about how growing out-of-state participation affects their hunts, particularly on public land. The department said the restrictions are intended to address those concerns and help reduce nonresident hunting pressure.

Another restriction will begin with the 2027 deer season.

Nonresident hunters will be required to purchase a $165 Nonresident Public Land Deer Hunting Permit to pursue, take, possess or transport deer on public land. The permit will be required in addition to regular nonresident deer permits.

The requirement will apply to conservation areas and other state and federal public lands. It will not apply to private property, which accounts for more than 90% of Missouri’s land.

The growth in nonresident participation also helps boost the economy, the state says.

The Conservation Department’s 2025-2034 White-tailed Deer Management Plan estimates Missouri’s nearly 500,000 deer hunters make millions of hunting trips annually. The department estimates deer hunting contributes more than $1.5 billion to Missouri’s economy and supports more than 13,000 jobs.

Those numbers include resident and nonresident deer hunters combined.

The Conservation Department has said nonresident hunters contribute to local economies and that small businesses and Missouri landowners benefit when hunters travel to the state. Its published information does not provide an estimate of nonresident deer hunters’ total economic impact.

Missouri’s November firearms deer season runs from Saturdaythrough Nov. 24. Hunting hours are a half-hour before sunrise through a half-hour after sunset.

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