COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

EDITOR'S NOTE: The school district's name has been corrected.

A New Franklin School District teacher was charged Thursday with 11 felonies after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Jacob Bean, 25, is charged with enticement of a child, two counts of statutory sodomy, three counts of statutory rape, and five counts of sexual contact with a student. He was arrested Thursday.

Charging complaints made public Friday state Bean allegedly had sexual contact with a student six times between August and October. The probable cause statement is sealed under state law.

Howard County Prosecutor Deborah Reikhof states Bean was a teacher at New Franklin district during the time of the crimes in documents. The child was under the age of 17 and a student at his school.

Bean was hired by the district to teach English in 2025, according to the New Franklin website and a Facebook post from that time. Bean was also previously listed online as an assistant girls' and boys' basketball coach.

The district, in its post, did not name Bean.

"Although we cannot discuss the specifics of personnel matters, investigations, or any resulting findings, as such matters are closed and confidential, we can affirm that the district does not condone acts of misconduct against students and is committed to supporting student health, safety, and welfare," the post states. "Regarding this situation, when made aware of concerns, the district responded immediately, took appropriate action, removed the employee from the school setting, and cooperated with law enforcement and the Missouri Children's Division in their investigations."

Bean remained in the Howard County Jail on Friday morning.

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