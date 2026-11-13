COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The New Franklin School District stated that it "does not condone acts of misconduct against students" after a teacher's arrest on suspicion of crimes including statutory rape and sexual misconduct against a student.

Jacob Bean, 25, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of child enticement, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, three counts of second-degree statutory rape and five counts of having sexual contact with a student.

Bean was hired by the district to teach English in 2025, according to the New Franklin website and a Facebook post from that time. Bean was also previously listed online as an assistant girls' and boys' basketball coach.

The district, in its post, did not name Bean.

"Although we cannot discuss the specifics of personnel matters, investigations, or any resulting findings, as such matters are closed and confidential, we can affirm that the district does not condone acts of misconduct against students and is committed to supporting student health, safety, and welfare," the post states. "Regarding this situation, when made aware of concerns, the district responded immediately, took appropriate action, removed the employee from the school setting, and cooperated with law enforcement and the Missouri Children's Division in their investigations."

Charges against Bean were not available in online court records Friday morning.

Bean remained in the Howard County Jail on Friday morning.

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