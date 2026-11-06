Man seriously injured in Morgan County crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A 22-year-old man from Cleveland, Missouri, was seriously injured Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 5 in Morgan County, just south of the Santa Fe Trail, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report says the man was heading northbound in his 2018 GMC Denali 1500 when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The man was flown to University Hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. The truck was totaled.

MSHP reports do not name those involved in crashes.

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