New animal hospital proposed at former Thompson Center site in east Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

EDITOR'S NOTE: The operator of the proposed hospital has been corrected. The video attached has also been removed.

A proposed veterinary hospital at the former Thompson Center for Autism building in east Columbia cleared a key step Thursday after the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit.

The request, submitted by Brick Box Properties on behalf of the University of Missouri Board of Curators, would allow a veterinary hospital at 200 N. Keene St., northeast of the intersection of North Keene and Portland streets.

R Veterinary at Columbia would operate the facility. The clinic would relocate from its current location at 400 Nebraska Avenue.

The approximately 1.24-acre property includes a two-story, 13,000-square-foot building that previously housed the Thompson Center.

Under the proposal, the site would include 67 parking spaces and two designated animal-relief areas. Plans also require any outdoor animal structures to be fully enclosed, with staff members present whenever animals are outside.

A secondary fence or wall would also be installed around all animal structures and relief areas.

City staff recommended approval, finding that the proposed use would not create significant adverse impacts on surrounding properties. Staff said animals would be treated and boarded indoors and would only be allowed outside under staff supervision.

However, some nearby residents raised concerns about potential noise from dogs.

One property owner on North Keene Street asked that one of the outdoor pens be placed on the opposite side of the property, away from nearby residences. Another area resident also expressed concerns about noise. Both residents said some of their concerns were addressed or reduced following the presentation.

Public notice of the request was sent to nearby residents by postcard Oct. 7. Additional property owner letters were sent or published by Oct. 20.

The commission's unanimous approval advances the proposed veterinary hospital through the city's conditional use permit process.

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