Missouri Republicans announce senate leadership

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Missouri Republicans announced the leadership for the majority caucus in the 104th General Assembly in a Thursday press release.

Sen. Sen. Jason Bean (R-­Peach Orchard) was picked as the president pro tem, which is responsible for appointing committee members, assigning legislation to committees and ruling on points of order during debate, the release says.

Bean was previously the assistant floor leader and serves as the chair of the Senate Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources Committee; Vice-Chair of the Select Committee on Rural Healthcare; and serves on the Appropriations, Government Efficiency, and Gubernatorial Appointment Committees.

The majority caucus leadership team also includes:

Sen. Nick Schroer (R-O’Fallon) as majority floor leader.

Sen. Jill Carter (R-Granby) as assistant majority floor leader.

Sen. Joe Nicola (R-Grain Valley) as majority caucus chairman.

Sen. Ben Brown (R-Washington) as majority caucus secretary.

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