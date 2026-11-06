COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A 16-year-old boy was certified as an adult on Wednesday in a case surrounding a June 24 shooting at a Clark Lane apartment complex.

Tanner Raybon, 16, of Columbia, was is charged in Boone County with first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, and single counts of unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree assault. He is listed on the Boone County Jail’s online roster. His next court date was not listed on Casenet.

A second person in the case, Chase Ricketts, 19, of Columbia, was charged with tampering with evidence in the same case. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond and has a hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

Raybon’s probable cause statement says police were called to The Greens at 4:04 p.m. June 24 someone reported someone being shot.

Police wrote that Raybon had gunshot “wound(s)” and was taken to a hospital. Officers found spent shell casings on the ground near Raybon. A second person who was shot was found on Godas Circle and property damage was seen on a car in the area, the statement says.

Someone at the incident allegedly told police that they planned on buying a gun and weed from Raybon and Raybon pointed a gun at them after he arrived and demanded money to be sent to him on the app CashApp. Another person with that victim allegedly had a gun and exchanged gunfire with Raybon, the statement says.

The post 16-year-old charged as adult in summer Clark Lane shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.