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Columbia
Police serve warrant in northeast Columbia
By Ryan Shiner,8 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)
Police on Thursday afternoon closed off the 4900 block of Geyser Boulevard in northeast Columbia as officers served a warrant.
At least seven Columbia Police Department vehicles were in the area, as well as a Columbia Fire Department truck. Police also had a SWAT in the driveway of a home and a crime scene investigation van arrived at 4:18 p.m.
CPD spokesman Colin Imhoff told ABC 17 News in an email that officers were serving a warrant in the area.
Investigators cleared the scene at 5:04 p.m.
The post Police serve warrant in northeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
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