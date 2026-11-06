COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police on Thursday afternoon closed off the 4900 block of Geyser Boulevard in northeast Columbia as officers served a warrant.

At least seven Columbia Police Department vehicles were in the area, as well as a Columbia Fire Department truck. Police also had a SWAT in the driveway of a home and a crime scene investigation van arrived at 4:18 p.m.

CPD spokesman Colin Imhoff told ABC 17 News in an email that officers were serving a warrant in the area.

Investigators cleared the scene at 5:04 p.m.

The post Police serve warrant in northeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.