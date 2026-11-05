Former Moberly daycare owner sentenced to 14 years in prison

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The former owner of a Moberly daycare was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday in Randolph County.

Naomi Hess pleaded guilty in August to four counts of first-degree child endangerment.

Hess, who ran Play N' Learn Daycare, was arrested in 2024 after a witness reported that she had slapped a child's back. Law enforcement at the time described various other forms of abuse that was captured on video camera.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education told ABC 17 News that Hess had voluntarily handed over her facility's child care license while it was being investigated.

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