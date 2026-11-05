Cole County prosecutor files assault charge against Kansas City-area Democrat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson confirmed to ABC 17 News on Thursday that his office filed charges against a Kansas City-area lawmaker for assault and disturbing the peace.

Democratic state Rep. Anthony Ealy represents District 36, covering part of Jackson County, in the Missouri House of Representatives. He was elected in 2022 and was reelected in Tuesday's midterm with 68% of the vote.

Ealy appeared on the Cole County Jail roster Thursday and he is being held without bond. A class B misdemeanor of disturbing the peace and a class C misdemeanor for fourth-degree assault were filed Thursday.

In a news release, the Jefferson City Police Department stated around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 600 block of East Capitol Avenue after reports of a disturbance involving threats.

Multiple witnesses allegedly told police that Ealy had been yelling and causing a disturbance outside a nearby business. The probable cause statement says "a family was making arrangements for a deceased family member."

Ealy allegedly threatened to kill the victim and claimed he had a gun, the statement says. Court documents say Ealy lunged toward the victim and repeatedly stated, "I'm gonna kill you. Call the police, I'm gonna kill you."

In a statement to ABC 17 News, the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation, urged Ealy to step down from his position as a lawmaker. The victim said Ealy's threatening behavior was not that of a state representative. The victim also recounted previous incidents in weeks prior where Ealy was in the area yelling and acting erratically.

Thirty-two-year-old Ealy was found nearby at his Capitol Avenue residence and was arrested. Ealy allegedly denied making threats or saying he had a gun.

Marc Powers, Chief of Staff for the House Minority Leader’s Office, told ABC 17 News in a statement that Democratic leadership removed Ealy from all of his committees in the spring.

"Leadership removed Rep. Ealy from all committees in the spring so he could better focus on personal issues," the statement reads. "There are no plans to restore his committee assignments for the upcoming session."

Thompson said Ealy should face a judge Friday, but no formal documents or court dates have appeared on Casenet.

Check back for updates.

The post Cole County prosecutor files assault charge against Kansas City-area Democrat appeared first on ABC17NEWS.