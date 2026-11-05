Next phase of $2.8 billion I-70 expansion moves forward between Warrenton and Kingdom City

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Another phase of Missouri's massive Interstate 70 expansion is moving forward, bringing the state a step closer to adding a third lane in each direction across nearly 200 miles of the interstate.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission selected the Millstone Weber Team as the contractor for a $583 million phase of the project spanning 44 miles between Warrenton and Kingdom City.

The project is part of the Missouri Department of Transportation's $2.8 billion Improve I-70 program, which aims to widen and improve nearly 200 miles of interstate between Blue Springs and Wentzville.

Plans for this section include adding a third lane in both directions, replacing existing pavement with new concrete and making several bridge improvements.

The work includes replacing three bridges, rehabilitating six others, adding a climbing lane along eastbound I-70 at Mineola Hill and redesigning the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at High Hill.

Construction is expected to begin in spring or summer 2027, with completion anticipated by late 2030, according to the press release.

I-70 Program Director Zach Osman said drivers should prepare for traffic impacts similar to those experienced during current phases of the Improve I-70 project.

However, officials hope to have construction from Columbia to Kingdom City completed and fully open before work begins on the next section.

"That will let people drive on the new six lane before they get back into work zones," Osman said.

Osman said drivers should still expect disruptions, but MoDOT plans to communicate major traffic changes and construction impacts ahead of time.

"There will be disruptions to them. I can't say there won't be. The best we can do is communicate really effectively with when we will have our busiest impacts or our largest scale," Osman said.

MoDOT said contract negotiations are underway. The team will then move into more detailed roadway design and develop construction schedules and traffic control plans.

Osman said the department expects to have a graphic showing the proposed highway layout available by Dec.

MoDOT plans to hold public information meetings in early 2027 to share more details about the project and what drivers can expect during construction.

The Warrenton to Kingdom City section is the sixth of eight projects in the statewide expansion program to move forward.

Two additional sections, Odessa to Concordia and Concordia to Boonville, are still in the procurement process. MoDOT anticipates awarding those contracts by May 2027.

The state expects the entire Improve I-70 project to be completed by late 2030.

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