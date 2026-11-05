Body of drowning victim thrown from boat at Lake of the Ozarks recovered

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The body of a person who was thrown from a boat Wednesday on the Gravois Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks was recovered Thursday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F spokesman Sgt. Kyle Green told ABC 17 News on Thursday that the body had been recovered just before 11:30 a.m. Green said the body was found near where the person went under the water.

Next of kin had not yet been notified.

MSHP reported Wednesday that three people fell out of a bass boat at the 7 mile marker of the Gravois Arm, but did not identify any of them or detail the circumstances of the crash.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

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