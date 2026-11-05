Jefferson City seeks proposals for amphitheater manager

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Jefferson City is looking for a company to manage its amphitheater at Ellis-Porter Riverside Park, as the venue’s current operator reports more than $216,000 in income and more than $206,000 in expenses so far this program year.

The Jefferson City Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department issued a request for proposals earlier this week to manage the amphitheater.

The city owns the venue and has hired VenuWorks to manage it since it was renovated and reopened in 2021.

VenuWorks submits monthly business reports to the Parks and Recreation Commission. The October commission meeting did not include a report from the company. ABC 17 News has submitted a public records request for VenuWorks' most recent business report.

The September report showed VenuWorks had received $216,524 in total income and spent $206,253 in total expenses for the program year so far.

The report also noted that a Queen tribute band that performed Aug. 15 drew more than 800 guests to the amphitheater, making it one of the venue's most popular concerts of the year.

The city's request for proposals states the amphitheater has a capacity of 2,500 people, including 500 fixed seats, 300 terraced seats and 1,700 lawn spaces.

According to data from the parks department, the city paid VenuWorks $40,224 for management services in 2026.

Under the city's proposal, the venue manager would be responsible for booking artists, managing concession sales and advertising concerts and other events.

The RFP says the city is looking for a manager with experience producing special events, concerts and festivals and operating an amphitheater year-round.

The city also wants proposals to explain how the venue could "drive economic development through tourism" and asks companies to provide examples of "realistic" groups or events they could book.

The city would remain responsible for maintaining the venue and paying utilities. It would also monitor the management company through performance reviews and audits, according to the RFP.

The amphitheater's website, crmuamphitheater.com, says the venue is booking concerts for 2027 and accepting sponsorships for advertising at events.

Proposals are due Nov. 20. Companies also have until Nov. 12 to submit questions about the request for proposals.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

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