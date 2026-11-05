Driver in crash that closed Interstate 70 dies

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man who was involved in a five-vehicle crash that closed part of Interstate 70 on Wednesday has died.

The 57-year-old man, who police did not identify by name, died at a hospital Wednesday night, according to a Columbia Police Department news release. Another driver, a minor, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police say.

Investigators have not said what they believe caused the crash or who was at fault.

One of the vehicles involved was an Anheuser-Busch trailer hauling a Clydesdale horse. The Columbia Fire Department said the horse was not injured.

The crash happened near the Business Loop 70 West exit and closed eastbound I-70 for nearly an hour, causing significant traffic backups.

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