Boone County to host no-excuse absentee voting at Douglass High School on Sunday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Douglass High School will serve as a no-excuse absentee voting location for Boone County voters on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Boone County Government Center, which opened no-excuse absentee voting on Oct. 22, is open for voting every day, except Sundays, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Nov. 4.

According to the Boone County Clerk's website, additional voting locations will be open throughout the week along with the Boone County Government Center until election day:

Oct. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. : Douglass High School

: Douglass High School Oct. 28-31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. : Memorial Union, Second Floor (University of Missouri campus)

: Memorial Union, Second Floor (University of Missouri campus) Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. : Memorial Union, Second Floor (University of Missouri campus)

: Memorial Union, Second Floor (University of Missouri campus) Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. : Southern Boone Middle School Cafeteria in Ashland and Impact Support Services in Centralia (formerly the East Annex Building on Switzler)

According to Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, around 8,000 residents of Boone County have participated in no-excuse absentee voting.

People who choose to vote need to bring a valid photo ID. Acceptable forms include:

Missouri driver's license

Missouri nondriver license

Passport

Military ID

