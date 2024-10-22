Open in App
    New study advocates for stronger helmet laws for motorcyclists

    By Marie Moyer,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11C0Wx_0wHZZj3300

    COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

    A study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that states with helmet laws for motorcyclists have a 37% decrease in motorcyclist deaths.

    If every state had required all riders to wear helmets between 1976-2022, the study's author, Eric Teoh said more than 22,000 motorcyclists' lives would have been saved.

    Some of those are in Missouri, where a law requiring helmets for everyone was repealed just a few years ago.

    In the summer of 2020, a new Missouri law allowed licensed motorcyclists, 26 and up with proof of insurance to ride without helmets. Since then, the state has seen an uptick in motorcyclist deaths with the Missouri Department of Transportation finding that the death toll increased by 40% in 2021.

    Among the arguments for the law made by lawmakers in favor of it was that Missouri was losing money from bikers who avoided the state because of the helmet requirement. Opponents cited the potential for increased death.

    "Helmet laws don't solve everything, but they would prevent about one in ten motorcyclist fatalities if we had them everywhere currently, that's still a step worth taking," Teoh said.

    In his study, Teoh found that helmets would save one motorcyclist for every 10 motorcycle deaths. Additionally, the CDC found that helmets are 41% effective in preventing deaths and reduce the risk of head injury by 69%.

    The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety additionally saw an increase in motorcyclist deaths starting in 2021. The group adds that there is a 38% increase in death if a rider is not wearing their helmet.

    Five deadly motorcycle crashes were reported in and around Columbia in 2023, according to state statistics.

    Chris Redding, the head of sales at Gilbane Motorsports has seen a decline in motorcycle helmet sales. He said wearing a helmet is a good investment, and a wise practice to follow.

    "Helmets are extremely useful in the motorcycle community," Redding said. "You're taking your life into your own hands every time you go out there, it's definitely dangerous, there's no denying that and helmets absolutely save lives."

    Redding said most people opposed to helmets most likely haven't been sized properly or wear the incorrect helmet for them.

    He adds that when purchasing a helmet, it's important to be fitted correctly, review a helmet's ECE rating and to check for a DOT certification stamp. It's also good to replace a helmet every five to seven years or earlier if the helmet is damaged in a crash or from general wear and tear, he said.

    lakeoftheozarks48
    1d ago
    If adults want to be idiots and put their lives at risk by not wearing a helmet that's one thing but I've seen kids under 14 years old on the back of motorcycles not wearing any helmets at all and that to me should be based on a charge of child neglect and possibly child abuse They need to always always wear protective gear!!!!!!!
    Intruder34
    1d ago
    When I see a motorcyclist not wearing a helmet, I always think the same thing. There goes another vegetable in training.
