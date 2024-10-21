Columbia man faces gun charges after allegedly pointing gun at another person in vehicle

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man was charged with multiple gun crimes after he allegedly pointed a gun at someone from their vehicle.

Coben Hartman, 20, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. He was listed on Monday’s Boone County 0700 report, but was not listed on the jail roster on Monday afternoon. His bond was set at $50,000. An entry of appearance was submitted on Monday and Hartman pleaded not guilty.

According to the probable cause statement, police were called for a reported road-rage incident at 2:22 p.m. Sunday after the victim stated that someone threatened to shoot him. The victim allegedly left a south side business and drove to the Columbia Police Department. The victim was waiting for law enforcement when Hartman allegedly pointed a gun at him from another vehicle, the statement says.

About eight minutes later, police conducted a traffic stop on Hartman’s vehicle. He and two juveniles were in a Ford Fusion and police allegedly found two guns while searching the vehicle, the statement says.

The victim claimed that he and Hartman had “an ongoing feud” for the past year, the statement says. The two saw each other at the business, the victim left and Hartman allegedly followed, the statement says.

