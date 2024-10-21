QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should Mizzou have fallen in the Top 25 after beating Auburn?

Mizzou's come-from-behind victory Saturday on Faurot Field wasn't enough to get much love from the nation's college football writers.

Mizzou fell two spots in the AP Top 25 on Sunday -- moving from No. 19 to No. 21 -- after needing a last-minute touchdown to overcome a 2-5 Auburn squad. Now the Tigers move on to No. 15 Alabama.

