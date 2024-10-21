Open in App
    QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should Mizzou have fallen in the Top 25 after beating Auburn?

    By Matthew Sanders,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYD7X_0wFKQSk200

    Mizzou's come-from-behind victory Saturday on Faurot Field wasn't enough to get much love from the nation's college football writers.

    Mizzou fell two spots in the AP Top 25 on Sunday -- moving from No. 19 to No. 21 -- after needing a last-minute touchdown to overcome a 2-5 Auburn squad. Now the Tigers move on to No. 15 Alabama.

    Do you think Mizzou should have fallen in the poll? Vote in our poll to let us know what you think.

    The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should Mizzou have fallen in the Top 25 after beating Auburn? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

