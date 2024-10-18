Several streets set to be closed for University of Missouri homecoming weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo.

The University of Missouri will be holding multiple homecoming events Friday and Saturday that will cause streets to be closed in and around campus.

On Friday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., fraternities and sororities will be hosting a house decoration event that will have food trucks, vendors and will be a pedestrian area only.

Participating houses will be styled with interactive displays and skits that highlights this years homecoming theme of "Iconic Movies." Activities will be for people of all ages and there will be up to 16 different food trucks.

The following streets will be closed for the event:

Rollins Street from South Providence Road to Tiger Avenue

Burnam Avenue from South Providence Road to Richmond Avenue

Curtis Avenue from Burnam Avenue to Kentucky Boulevard

Richmond Avenue from Rollins Street to Kentucky Boulevard

Kentucky Boulevard from South Providence Road to Tiger Avenue

On Saturday morning ahead of Mizzou's 11 a.m. kickoff against Auburn, there will be a homecoming parade at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Tiger Avenue and Rollins Street.

Drivers will need to be cautious of the parade and its participants. The route will follow: east on Rollins Street, north on Hitt Street, west on University Avenue, north on South Ninth Street, west on East Broadway and ending with a southward turn onto Cherry Street.

People are encouraged to park in the parking garages downtown and will be free this weekend beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

GO COMO shuttles that pick up game day riders from downtown will be delayed due to the parade. GO COMO will start picking up riders at 8:30 a.m. after the parade and stop running routes at 10:45 a.m.

Riders will be dropped off and picked up at the roundabout of Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive. Due to the parade, GO COMO normal bus routes will be delayed until noon on Saturday.

